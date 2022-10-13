‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon announces Manila fanmeet this November

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has announced her first-ever fanmeet event in the Philippines, set to take place this November.

Ho-yeon will meet her Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila this November 11. The organisers of the fan meet have not disclosed ticketing prices for the event as of the time of writing but will be releasing the details in the coming weeks.

The breakout star of the popular Netflix series has won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok.

Squid Game was also her television debut, having worked as a model since 2010. She notably competed in the fourth season of Korea’s Next Top Model in 2013, and was named a global ambassador for Luis Vuitton in 2021.

Ho-yeon recently became the first Korean actress to be included on the TIME Magazine’s annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list. The list, which was announced in late September, included a statement from Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk supporting her inclusion, where he wrote that while he initially “didn’t have high expectations” for Jung due to her lack of acting experience, “In less than 10 seconds, I found myself sitting upright, captivated by what was on the screen. Instantly, I knew she was going to be Sae-byeok.”

Squid Game recently took home two historic wins at the 2022 Emmy Awards, which was held in September. In a historic achievement, lead actor Lee Jung-jae (who played Seong Gi-hun on the series) became the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Serie.

Hwang won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, also the first time a non-English language drama was awarded in the category. Jung herself was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, though she eventually lost out to Sophia Garner for her work on the Netflix drama Ozark, which aired its fourth and final season earlier this year.