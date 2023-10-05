‘Squid Game’ star Wi Ha-joon to lead new romance K-drama, ‘Graduation’

Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon will lead an upcoming romance K-drama series, tentatively titled Graduation, with Jung Ryeo-won in talks to join.

Wi Ha-joon’s agency, MSteam Entertainment, confirmed that the actor would star in Graduation earlier this week, in a statement to South Korean news outlet Osen.

The Squid Game actor will star as Lee Joon-ho, a student at a prestigious university located in the affluent Daechi neighbourhood, who falls in love with an instructor at the school.

Advertisement

Diary of a Prosecutor star Jung Ryeo-won is currently in talks to star as the female lead of Graduation. Her agency, H& Entertainment, previously confirmed to Newsen that the actress had received an offer for the role.

Graduation will be directed by Ahn Pan-seok, known for his work on K-dramas such as One Spring Night, Secret Affair and more. Notably, the director also previously worked with Wi Ha-joon on 2018’s Something in the Rain.

Wi Ha-joon is currently starring in the ongoing Disney+ original K-drama series, The Worst of Evil, alongside Ji Chang-wook. Watch a trailer for the series here.

In a mixed three-star review of the series, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj said that Wi Ha-joon is “clearly the star” of the K-drama series, while calling it “a pretty one-dimensional undercover cop thriller”.

Meanwhile, Jung Ryeo-won previously appeared in the 2022 Disney+ series, May It Please the Court. The show was her first TV role in three years, following Diary of a Prosecutor.

In other K-drama news, KBS has released a new teaser for The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun. Watch the clip here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming original series Doona!, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong. Watch that trailer here.