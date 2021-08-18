‘Star Wars: Visions’ Disney+ anime series drops new trailer

The first trailer for the new Disney+ anime series Star Wars: Visions has been released – check it out below.

Visions is an anthology series which will feature seven different stories from leading Japanese anime studios. It will be released next month.

“Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best anime creators,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had said last year.

“This anthology collection will bring ten [sic] fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars.”

Check out the trailer for Visions here:

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi has shared an update about the future of his own Star Wars film, which he is directing and also writing alongside 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage,” Waititi said in an interview with Wired. “But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.”

In reference to injecting his signature style into the new film, the filmmaker said: “I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films.

“I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’”

The new film will see a continuation of the filmmaker’s involvement with the franchise, after he both directed and starred in several episodes of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on September 22.