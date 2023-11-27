Stars of “We’re just normal men” viral meme reunite in new video

CBBC stars Hacker T Dog and Lauren Layfield have replicated their viral “we’re just normal men” clip in a new video.

The clip, which originally aired on CBBC in 2016, resurfaced and went viral in 2022. It showed the dog puppet, controlled by puppeteer Phil Fletcher, saying in a deadpan voice, “we’re just normal men… we’re just innocent men,” causing Layfield to break into laughter.

Over a year after the clip circulated online, Layfield and Hacker T Dog reunited in a post on the latter’s Instagram page on Friday (November 24). “An innocent reunion with @laurenlayfield,” the caption read.

In another post shared on Fletcher’s Instagram, the pair channelled the original meme in a video, which is cut off by the same chirpy music. “That’ll do,” Hacker remarks.

Earlier this month, Layfield was announced as one of four presenters set to take over the Friday Early Breakfast slot on BBC Radio 1. She will be part of a monthly rotation on the 5am-6.30am slot, alongside Chrissy Cameron, Joel Mitchell and Chris Howard.

Speaking about the role, Layfield said: “I am literally gassed to be joined the BBC Radio 1 line-up for Friday Early Breakfast in 2024. Radio 1 remains the epicentre of youth culture in the UK, producing the most relevant content for young audiences and as someone who is well-acquainted with Early Breakfast radio, it’s gonna be a total dream to rise and shine with R1’s listeners.

“Mostly though, I’m looking forward to hearing “FIRE HER UP LET’S GOOOOOOOO” live from the actual Radio 1 studios, what a way to start the New Year. See you then!”

Layfield previously hosted various shows on Capital FM and has presented coverage of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest since 2022.