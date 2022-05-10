Stephen Colbert cancels more ‘The Late Show’ episodes after “recurrence of COVID”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has shut down production due to a “recurrence” of COVID-19.

After Colbert returned to the show last week after testing positive for the coronavirus, a message posted on the show’s Twitter account on Monday (May 9) confirmed the show will be placed back on hiatus.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” the post reads. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Responding to the news, Colbert wrote: “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

Guests on the show this week would have included Sarah Silverman, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and actors Tracy Letts, Jean Smart and Hugh Dancy. Sharon Van Etten, Beach House and Regina Spektor were also scheduled to perform.

Colbert’s diagnosis previously paused the taping of new episodes from April 21 to May 2. Five new episodes have aired since, featuring Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Ron Howard and Elvis Costello.

It’s unclear if Colbert has once again tested positive for the virus. Back in April, the chat show host said he had been “vaxxed and boosted”.

Just before the first hiatus, Jack White performed new track ‘What’s The Trick’ on the show, taken from his latest album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’.

Fellow US chat show host James Corden recently announced he’s leaving The Late Late Show in 2023, after almost eight years of hosting the show.