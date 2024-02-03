Steve Brown, composer for Alan Partridge and Harry Hill, dies at 66

Steve Brown, the comedy composer known for his work with Steve Coogan and Harry Hill, has died aged 66 after a lung disease.

Brown played the bandleader Glenn Ponder on Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge, and wrote and arranged all of the show’s music. He worked on a wide range of British television comedy shows, including Spitting Image, Dead Ringers, Not Going Out and Harry Hill’s TV Burp.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his agent Vivienne Clore on social media earlier today (February 3). “Devastated to share the news that our much loved client Steve Brown has passed away,” she wrote. “Sod fibrosis lung disease.”

Harry Hill one described Brown, a long-term friend and collaborator, as “the best kept secret in showbiz”. Brown worked on a number of projects with Hill, including Tea Time, Alien Fun Capsule and The Harry Hill Movie.

Brown was also a celebrated record producer, helming ‘Seasons of My Soul’, the 2010 debut album by Rumer, as well as Laura Mvula’s 2013 debut ‘Sing to the Moon’.

He also had a hand in a number of stage productions, including Spend Spend Spend, I Can’t Sing and TONY! The Tony Blair Rock Opera. The latter show’s producers paid tribute to Brown, writing: “We are deeply saddened to hear that our wonderful composer Steve Brown has passed away. A musical and comedy legend who brought joy to so many people through his genius writing. Thank you Steve for all the laughter – we shall miss you.”

Brown is survived by his two sons Alfie and Lenny, from his first marriage to comedian and impressionist Jan Ravens. He married the actor Deborah Cornelius in 2010.

See a range of tributes to Brown from social media below:

I am truly saddened to hear that the marvellous Steve Brown has died. He was a great songwriter and playwright. In Spend, Spend Spend, we all loved him. An inspiration to us in the theatre and a general good egg. RIP Stevie B. You and I won Pointless together, you clever boy!!!! pic.twitter.com/touTy7nesF — Barbara Dickson (@BarbaraDickson) February 3, 2024

Sad and shocked to hear that lyricist, composer, incredibly talented Steve Brown has died. He wrote many of the songs during my tenure at Spitting Image. He was one of my fave people to have lunch with. pic.twitter.com/EstdZHJkKH — Bill Dare 🇺🇦 (@Bill_Dare) February 3, 2024

So sad to hear that the brilliant Steve Brown has died. He was a unique talent and a lovely friend. Honoured to have known him.

Here is a link to the recording we made together. I think it gives a sense of the man? My thoughts are with his family xxhttps://t.co/EzyDiO3rMm pic.twitter.com/RtDKR9u8KE — Mike Fenton Stevens💙 (@fentonstevens) February 3, 2024