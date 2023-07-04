Steve-O says our culture has become “puss-ified”

Jackass star Steve-O has said that he believes that modern culture is becoming “puss-ified”.

Speaking to NME for a new interview, Steve-O was asked about episodes of the show now coming with a content warning on streaming service Paramount+.

“This program is airing in its original form with outdated social norms,” the warnings read.

When alerted to the fact, Steve-O told NME: “Wow! God, people are so fucking puss-ified!

“I think Jackass ages pretty well,” he added. “The spirit of it is really wholesome. For all the terrible shit that we do to ourselves and each other, we’re such willing participants.

“We’re just attention whores battling for screen time, and we want the terrible shit to be happening to us so badly that there’s nothing wrong with enjoying seeing it happen. None of the pranks are malicious or mean-spirited.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Steve-O discussed his former co-star Bam Margera, saying he “would love to hear something encouraging” on Margera’s health.

In 2021 Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. He previously told Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with HIM frontman Ville Valo.

Earlier this year the stunt performer said that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection, and was arrested for domestic violence in March after a woman claimed that he kicked her.

“I would love to hear something encouraging, that he’s decided to stop blaming all of his problems on other people,” he said of Margera, adding: “I owe everything to my sobriety, and I really made an effort to encourage Bam to choose sobriety.

“It’s a shame that you can’t make people want to get better. He’s not going to get better because I want him to get better, and I can’t make him want to get better. If he ever does choose recovery then, man, I’m here for him.”