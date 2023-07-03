Steve-O “would love to hear something encouraging” on Bam Margera

Jackass star Steve-O has discussed his former co-star Bam Margera, saying he “would love to hear something encouraging” on Margera’s health.

In 2021 Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. He previously told Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with HIM frontman Ville Valo.

Earlier this year the stunt performer said that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection, and was arrested for domestic violence in March after a woman claimed that he kicked her.

Speaking to NME for a new interview, Steve-O was asked about his co-star and discussed his hopes that Margera can get the help he needs, and his own journey to sobriety.

“I would love to hear something encouraging, that he’s decided to stop blaming all of his problems on other people,” he said of Margera, adding: “I owe everything to my sobriety, and I really made an effort to encourage Bam to choose sobriety.

“It’s a shame that you can’t make people want to get better. He’s not going to get better because I want him to get better, and I can’t make him want to get better. If he ever does choose recovery then, man, I’m here for him.”

Elsewhere, Margera was arrested back in March after allegedly causing a scene at an LA restaurant while intoxicated.

As TMZ reports Burbank police were called at 3.45pm on Wednesday (March 29) to a disturbance at a Thai restaurant where Margera’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd and their five-year-old son Phoenix were eating.

As police arrived Margera was allegedly in a “dispute” with a woman while drunk, although it’s unclear whether the person involved was his estranged wife.

Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera last month after the pair quietly broke up in 2021. They have been married since 2013.

She is requesting legal and physical custody of their son, spousal support, and for Margera to cover her legal fees.