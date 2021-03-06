Steven Spielberg adapting Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ for Netflix

Steven Spielberg and Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are adapting Stephen King’s The Talisman for Netflix.

The fantasy epic was first published in 1984, and tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who goes on a journey to save his dying mother.

As The Hollywood Reporter report, Spielberg has held the rights to the project for over 40 years, purchasing them in 1982, two years before the 1,000 page book was even published.

Stranger Things executive producer and writer Curtis Gwinn is set to be the showrunner and writer for the series, with Matt and Ross Duffer executive producing alongside Spielberg.

Originally planning to make a film out of the book, the new adaptation will come in series form.

In 2018, Spielberg gave an update on progress of his dream project, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I feel that in the very near future, that’s going to be our richest collaboration. Universal bought the book for me, so it wasn’t optioned. It was an outright sale of the book.

“I’ve owned the book since ’82, and I’m hoping to get this movie made in the next couple of years. I’m not committing to the project as a director, I’m just saying that it’s something that I’ve wanted to see come to theaters for the last 35 years.”

