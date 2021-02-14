‘Stranger Things 4’ will be “darkest season ever”, says Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that the show’s upcoming fourth season will be the “darkest” yet.

Speaking to CBC Listen on Friday (February 12), the actor – who plays Mike Wheeler – provided an update on what fans can expect from the hit Netflix series’ return. You can listen to the clip below.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say [with] season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be’ – exploding rats and everything,” he explained. “But really, season four so far… it’s the darkest season that’s ever been [made].

“Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”

As for the status of production, Wolfhard said: “We’re still filming it. ‘Cause of COVID we had to put it on hold, but now they’re back filming right now.”

🚨 Recap of Finn Wolfhard's recent interview about Stranger Things 4 📍Finn will return to ST4 in a FEW weeks (~March as he's still filming Jesse's A24 film) 📍Eduardo Franco's Argyle stoner character is brilliant 📍ST4 is funnier, darker, & sadder 🎧: https://t.co/C3iPeriT0G pic.twitter.com/ZLtVUZfHRr — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) February 14, 2021

The actor explained that he will go back to the Stranger Things set “in a few weeks”, adding: “I’m so excited for people to see it. It’s been a long go at it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Wolfhard teased that some “pretty incredible new characters” will be added to the Stranger Things world for season four, including a “stoner” played by US comedic actor Eduardo Franco.

Other additions to the cast include Levon Thurman Hawke (the brother of Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley), Jamie Campbell Bower (City Of Bones) and Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund.

Back in December, David Harbour (who portrays Jim Hopper) said that the series’ next instalment was his favourite yet, “because [Hopper] really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of.”

He explained: “[You will] see a lot of your favourite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colours and other flavours.”