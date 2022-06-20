‘Stranger Things’ actor Joseph Quinn teases this season’s ending: “It’s just carnage”

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has teased the ending of the Netflix hit’s fourth season, saying the action is “just carnage”.

Volume two of the sci-fi thriller will premiere on July 1 with two feature-length episodes; the penultimate episode clocks in at one hour and 25 minutes, while the finale – the show’s longest instalment yet – runs for two hours and 30 minutes. A teaser trailer of the final two episodes was released earlier this month.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Quinn – who plays this season’s new addition, the heavy-metal-loving, guitar-wielding Eddie Munson – spoke briefly about the secret ending of Stranger Things 4.

Joking about the consequences of revealing anything – “They’ve got my family tied up somewhere and if I spoil anything, I’ll never see them again” – Quinn explained that a scene involving a guitar would feature in the season’s closing. “The scale and ambition are astonishing,” he said. “All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it’s just carnage.

“You know the finale is two-and-a-half hours, right? Ending with this monster, feature-length episode is so bold.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Quinn noted his willingness to return for the show’s fifth and final season. “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back,” he joked. “I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

First released on May 27, volume one of Stranger Things 4 recently became Netflix’s most-watched English-language show, surpassing the record held by season two of Bridgerton. It set the record for most hours viewed in a show’s first 28 days, but didn’t need the full four weeks to do so – in just 17 days, it amassed a total of 781.04 million hours viewed. In the week preceding June 15, the series had racked up another 159.24 million hours.

In addition to breaking the Netflix streaming record in its opening record, Stranger Things 4 also saw a renewed popularity in a Kate Bush classic, ‘Running Up That Hill’. Used in the first episode of season four, then in scenes in episodes after that portraying the character Max (Sadie Sink), the ‘Hounds Of Love’ cut became Bush’s most popular track on Spotify, experiencing a 153 per cent increase in streams.

Then, in the tracking week spanning May 27 to June 2, Bush scored her first Number One on a Billboard albums chart, with ‘Hounds Of Love’ earning 17,000 equivalent album units – a surge of 2,086 per cent. Last week, ‘Running Up That Hill’ reached Number One on the UK singles chart.

In response to the song’s use on Stranger Things, Bush said it was “touching” that ‘Running Up That Hill’ had “been so warmly received”. “When they approached us to use ‘Running Up That Hill’, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story,” Bush said, “and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max. I’m really impressed by this latest series.”