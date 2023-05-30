‘Stranger Things’ actress Grace Van Dien criticised for mocking rival streamer’s drug overdose

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has been criticised after getting into an online spat with YouTuber FaZe Rain and bringing up his recent overdose.

The row broke out after the actor joined Rain’s esports and gaming organisation, FaZe Clan, and Rain criticised the move and said it was “political” adding that her being an actor was an advantage.

His comments prompted Van Dien to hit back. “I’m sorry sir, were you in the meeting with us? Were you there? No, I’ve never fucking met you and that is not why FaZe signed me. That is definitely how I got the meeting, yes, I will give that credit. That is how I got the meeting. But, that is absolutely not why I’ve signed,” she said.

The star continued: “The things that we spoke about in the meeting are why I have. So, get fucked wrecked to everyone saying that, to Rain saying that. Like, you weren’t there, you have no idea.”

FaZe Rain shares his opinion on FaZe's latest recruitment of Grace Van Dien. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/998TSW6Cbt — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 26, 2023

"Get fucking wrecked" – Grace Van Dien addressing the FaZe drama and speaking about FaZe Rain. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/AwBvgoItDE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 26, 2023

In response, he said: “Grace, I’m sorry. All I want to say is, you’re gold in Valorant. Make Stranger Things your entire personality, even though you were on only one episode.”

He went on: “You found out about Twitch through Tumblr. Not only have you not hit a trick shot, but you don’t even know what the fuck that is! When you were still playing with Barbies, I made my first million out of this industry. On top of it, you’re excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

FAZE RAIN IS INSANE FOR THIS 😭 pic.twitter.com/MBRA9eB2NK — yoxic (@yoxics) May 28, 2023

In her follow-up response, Grace touched upon Rain's comments about her not knowing what a trick shot was and went one step further by bringing up his drug overdose.