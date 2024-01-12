‘Stranger Things’: Argyle actor says he hasn’t been called back for season five

Eduardo Franco, who stars as Argyle in season four of Netflix‘s Stranger Things, has revealed that he will not return for season five.

While appearing on the Steve Varley Show on YouTube for an interview, Franco was asked why he had not been involved in the cast photo to kick off filming of the hit sci-fi series’ fifth and final season.

Franco was then asked if Argyle will return for season five, to which he replied: “It’s nice to hear that there’s, there’s some sort of, you know, concern or something, you know what I mean? But I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it.”

The character of Argyle was introduced in season four of the Netflix series, where he provided the role of comedic relief during more tense moments alongside the rest of the show’s cast.

It is currently unclear if Franco’s absence from Stranger Things season five will last its entire production process, or if he just hasn’t been brought back yet as he isn’t scheduled to shoot for the time being. Netflix has yet to confirm Franco’s claims.

A release date for Stranger Things‘ fifth season has yet to be announced. Stranger Things‘ final season will also likely see the return of Jamie Campbell Bower as the all-encompassing villain, Vecna, who escaped the desperate capturing attempts of Nancy, Steve and Robin last season.

Speaking to Collider last year, the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers revealed some details about season five, and that a lot of it will focus on Noah Schnapp’s character, Will Byers.

“Will’s going to be a big part and focus, is really all I can say of Season five, in his journey,” shared Matt Duffer. “We’re starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own.”