Watch the ‘Stranger Things’ cast react to Eddie’s heavy-metal scene for the first time

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery and Maya Hawke were mightily impressed by Joseph Quinn’s guitar-shredding solo in the season four finale.

In a new interview on the official Stranger Things YouTube channel, the three cast members shared their reactions as they watched the heavy-metal moment for the first time.

The much-talked-about scene saw Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, perform his own rendition of Metallica‘s ‘Master Of Puppets’, in an attempt to create a distraction that would allow the other Hawkins kids to kill Vecna, the main villain of the season.

As the clip was shown to the cast members, Hawke’s mouth was immediately left agape. “Holy shit!” she gasped, while an approving Keery added: “Oh yeah, buddy.”

You can watch their reactions to the scene below.

Also in the interview, Quinn spoke of his bittersweet feelings towards the scene, given that the epic moment was soon followed by his character’s death.

“I was gutted that I was not gonna be able to come back and work with these people again, because we had such a great time,” he explained. “But if there’s a way to go out, it’s a pretty good one.”

He added: “I didn’t think I’d ever be able to fulfil this quite adolescent fantasy of being a rockstar. It was great fun, I remember finding it just so fun as a concept. The stakes are so high, and you feel them as an audience member, but to have that absurdity and levity — it makes for great viewing.”

The scene even earned praise from Metallica themselves, with the band writing in an Instagram post: “We were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!”

Quinn said that he asked to keep the electric guitar from the scene as a memento, but his request was ignored.

Elsewhere, in a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said he had “no idea” that his character was going to die.