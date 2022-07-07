‘Stranger Things’ creators originally killed off another character in season four

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed they originally planned to kill off another character in an early script for season four.

In the fourth season, Hellfire Club president Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and bully Jason Carver (Mason Dye) were the main characters who were dramatically killed off.

Speaking to Collider, the Duffer Brothers revealed that an early script saw another character bite the dust in season four, Russian security guard Enzo (Tom Wlaschiha).

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies, I think there was a version where Dimitri, aka Enzo, didn’t make it,” Matt said.

He added: “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.”

Enzo is the guard befriended by Hopper (David Harbour) while he’s imprisoned in Russia. He later assists Hopper, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) in helping them return to Hawkins in the US.

Stranger Things is set to return for a fifth and final season which will be set entirely in Hawkins, following a fourth season which spanned California and Russia.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said: “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one. A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

Along with the fifth season, the Duffer Brothers are also working on a spin-off and a stage play based on the Netflix series, as part of their new production company Upside Down Pictures.

Along with these projects, they’re set to helm a new live-action series of Death Note and an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s novel The Talisman.