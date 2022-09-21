‘Stranger Things’ fan goes viral on TikTok with Halloween display

A Stranger Things-themed Halloween display, which recreates a scene from season four of the hit Netflix show, has gone viral on TikTok.

Dave and Aubrey Appel, who run the TikTok account @HorrorProps, shared a video of their Halloween display which has accumulated over 13.5million views.

The display recreates the scene from episode four of the latest season, where Max levitates above her brother’s grave as she tries to fight Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), only to be saved when her friends play ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush.

In the TikTok video, a recreation of Max is seen floating in the air as a woman stands beneath the character. The video has since sparked numerous comments asking how they created the display.

One commenter wrote: “I need to know how she’s up there!”

The clip attracted the attention of Netflix, who described the pair as “001 fan for sure”. The social team behind The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also commented, writing: “This is amazing!”

In an interview with NBC News, the couple revealed the Max figure is assembled from items like pool noodles, although they’re keeping quiet on the secret to how she floats.

“She’s really floating,” Dave told the outlet. “She looks just like you see in the video in person – but knowing the secret is a lot of the fun of it.”

The couple have shared numerous videos of other Stranger Things-inspired decorations, including Vecna’s lair and the ominous grandfather clock.

The series was renewed this year for a fifth and final season, which is expected to debut in 2024.