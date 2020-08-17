Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has taken a side job working at a New Jersey restaurant while the show has paused production.

The Netflix series shut down filming back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Dustin Henderson actor has been passing the time working at a Long Beach Island restaurant alongside family members.

His representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, and he has been recognised by customers despite wearing a hat and cloth mask.

Production on season four had only been going a few weeks when the shutdown happened, and it is currently unclear when it will resume.

Star David Harbour admitted of a delay to the season’s release date: “Who knows? We’re shut down now. It was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this. And now I don’t know. That’ll probably be pushed back. Hopefully we can get back to work but I don’t know what that looks like.”

Meanwhile, season four of Stranger Things will see the return of Hopper following his apparent death at the end of season three, and Harbour recently teased that fans will see a different side to his character when he is back in the fold.

“He is painted in a bit of a darker palette,” he said. “He’s able to express some of these really deep things that we’ve… hinted at with the boxes in season two.”

Harbour added of the show’s action: “It’s very epic. There are monsters and horror and scares. There’s also some great Indiana Jones-type action.”

Creators the Duffer Brothers have also teased some “cool” guest stars in the upcoming episodes, revealing: “We have a couple of cool ones this year. It’s a really fun way to get to meet one of your icons, you know? Write a part for them and see if they want to do it… these are actors we grew up watching so it’s amazing and surreal.”