Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp speaks out against Instagram followers for celebrating violence against Israel

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has spoken out against people on Instagram who are celebrating violence against Israel.

On Saturday (October 7), Hamas launched an early morning attack on Southern Israel that has gone on to trigger an Israel-Hamas war. At the time of writing, 1200 Israelis and 1100 Palestinians have died in the conflict.

Yesterday, Schnapp reposted a “beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival.”

One of the first attacks in the conflict was against 3500 festival goers attending a dance event located next to the desert near Kibbutz Re’im. 260 people were killed at the event, while many others were taken hostage. Fans attending the festival reported that rockets began to hit the site around 6:30am before gunfire opened up on those in attendance soon after (via CNN).

Schnapp, who is Jewish American, added to his post: “I was met with comments reading ‘no one cares free Palestine [Palestinian flag emoji]’ and ‘She deserves that, and every Israeli terrorist deserves that [laughing face emoji] – Free Palestine.’”

“I am outraged by the justification and celebration of the death of a young girls life. Have people lost their minds??? STOP!”

He continued: “This is one example of many posts, rallies, and petitions being signed attempting to justify the brutality against these innocent Israeli people.

“You don’t have to be Jewish, you don’t have to be [Israeli], you just have to have empathy and common sense to know that THIS is wrong.”

He then went on to call out the “silence on social media”, adding: “The same people who love to jump on fashionable causes like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have been chillingly quiet.”

“The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won’t forget it…You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.” You can see the post in full above.

Elsewhere, Tom Morello recently called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are”.

Morello tweeted: “I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned.”