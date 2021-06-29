‘Stranger Things’: Sadie Sink talks “really dark” fourth season

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has spoken about the show’s “really dark” fourth season.

The actor portrays Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix show, which is currently completing filming following a number of coronavirus-related delays. A mysterious new trailer for the next instalment arrived last month.

Speaking to PA, Sink teased that the upcoming run of episodes would be “definitely a really, really dark season”.

“Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always,” she explained.

“But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

Sink’s comments echo those of her co-star Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), who said back in February that Stranger Things season four would be “the darkest season that there’ll ever be”.

“Every year it gets amped-up; every year it gets funnier, darker and sadder – and everything,” he explained. “So I’m really excited for people to see it.”

David Harbour (Jim Hopper) said last year that the series’ next instalment was his favourite yet, “because [Hopper] really is going to show you some new colours and what he’s really made up of.”

He explained: “[You will] see a lot of your favourite characters doing the thing that you love them for … but you’ll also see them twist it and turn it into other colours and other flavours.”

Hopper was revealed to be alive during a teaser video released back in February 2020.

A release date for Stranger Things season four has not yet been confirmed.