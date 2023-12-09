‘Stranger Things’ season five will begin production in January

Stranger Things‘ final season will begin production in January, sources have suggested.

Deadline reports that production on the hit Netflix show is expected to start in early January, but that date is still subject to change. January 8 is reportedly a target date, with January 5 also being mentioned.

The cast are believed to be in Atlanta, where the show is filmed, for prep work and table reads in the next couple of weeks.

Filming was slated to start earlier this year but was delayed by over seven months due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer were some of the most high-profile showrunners to suspend work when writers began striking, even though the scripts had been completed and the SAG-AFTRA unions hadn’t yet joined them, pointing out that “writing does not stop when filming begins.”

The show’s entire cast is expected to return, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gates Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson. Terminator star Linda Hamilton has also been confirmed to join the cast.

It was hoped that Stranger Things 5 would land in 2024, but the possibility looks perhaps less likely thanks to the delay in production.

Last month, the show’s writers shared season five’s opening scene, an establishing shot which features “DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And… A CHILD’S VOICE. Singing a familiar song.”

Earlier this year, the show’s producer Shawn Levy promised that the show’s new season will feature “major cinematic storytelling” and “is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Meanwhile, the show’s upcoming stage spin-off, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is set to open to audiences at London’s Phoenix Theatre this week. The play is set in 1959 and will follow young versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Henry Creel.