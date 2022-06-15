‘Stranger Things’ season four breaks viewership record for Netflix

Stranger Things season four has officially become Netflix‘s most-watched English-language TV show.

The fourth season has set the record for most hours viewed in a show’s first 28 days. The sci-fi series didn’t need the full four weeks to set to record, achieving it in 17 days.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things season four amassed 781.04 million hours viewed in its first two and half weeks, breaking the record previously held by Bridgerton season 2.

In the past week, the show has been watched for a further 159.24 million hours.

Stranger Things season four managed to break the viewership record without the help of its final two episodes, which will arrive on Netflix on July 1. Those remaining instalments include a two-and-a-half-hour season finale. The first seven episodes were released on May 27.

According to show creators the Duffer brothers, those final two episodes will lead us straight into season five.

“Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt Duffer told NME. “Four and five are really [connected] together. [With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”

The Duffer brothers also recently confirmed that season five will be the show’s last.

“We do have an end [in mind],” Matt Duffer told NME. “I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end.

“It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.’”