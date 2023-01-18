‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s brutal kissing criticism

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded to Millie Bobby Brown‘s assertion that his kissing “sucks”.

Brown previously made the claim when taking part in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

When asked if Wolfhard is “just a lousy kisser,” she replied without hesitation: “He is.” The test deemed her her answer to be true.

She was then asked:“So he hasn’t gotten better?” to which Brown replied: “Not with me, no.” The lie detector once again determined that she was telling the truth.

In a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, set to air on Thursday (19 January), Wolfhard was asked how he felt about Brown’s comments.

The actor said he was “fine with it”, adding: “My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn’t know how to approach that in any way.”

“There was no just like, ‘You’re gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you’re gonna kiss her,’” he explained, adding that his confusion led to him “almost headbutting her”.

“The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her. But I was 12, so, you know, I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

Wolfhard will next be seen alongside Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World, which follows a mother and son who struggle to connect.

The film will be released in the US on Friday (20 January), with a UK release date yet to be announced.

Elsewhere, Netflix recently released a first look at Millie Bobby Brown’s new fantasy film, Damsel.

In it, she plays a young princess who, after being sacrificed to a dragon, soon realises that no one is coming to help her and that she must save herself.

Snippets of the new film were revealed in Netflix’s 2023 teaser reel, showcasing all of the major titles that will be released this year.