‘Stranger Things’ star Grace Van Dien alleges movie producer pressured her for sex

Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien has revealed she’s taking a pause from acting after alleging that a movie producer tried to pressure her into sex on set.

Van Dien is best known for playing Chrissy in season 4 of Stranger Things but has also appeared in The Village, Charlie Says and 2014’s Sleeping Beauty remake.

According to IMDB, Van Dien is also involved in a handful of upcoming projects including sci-fi thriller Alaska, horror Aaah! Roach! and historical drama Silver Star.

Advertisement

However, taking to her Twitch channel earlier this week, Van Dien revealed she’s putting a pause on acting.

“I’ve actually turned down four movies in the last two and a half weeks,” she revealed (via Indiewire). “I’ve seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the last few projects I’ve worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” she added. “With streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to.”

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. That was my boss. I was so upset.”

This fucking sucks.

Grace Van Dien, actress from Stranger Things and daughter of Casper Van Dien, explains why she is streaming more instead of acting pic.twitter.com/pz3tvhlmLf — Al Sikkan (@AlsikkanTV) March 9, 2023

“When people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my home and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with him.

Van Dien revealed she turned down the advances and reported the producer to management. “We just had a miserable time. We cried a lot on that shoot,” she said.

Advertisement

“That’s why I’m going to stick to streaming for a little bit, and I hope that’s not a huge wrench in your plans for me, but I’m happy here. And I’m developing my own projects and I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set and I’m not going to ask my actors to sleep with me, so that’s cool, right,” she concluded.

Van Dien typically plays titles like Valorant or Fortnite on Twitch, under the name BlueFille.

Last year, Stranger Things creators The Duffy Brothers admitted they regretted what happened to Van Dien’s character Chrissy in the show and earlier this week, Joseph Quinn spoke out about the abuse and online bullying Van Dien has faced.

“The internet is a very unforgiving place,” he said. “It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”