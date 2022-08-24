‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp is working as a lifeguard this summer

Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp has revealed he’s been working as a lifeguard this summer.

The actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, recently described the job as a “just for fun thing”.

In a new interview with Flaunt, Schnapp explained that working as a lifeguard helped him feel more like a normal teenager.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing,’” Schnapp told the publication.

“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

The actor also said on TikTok recently that he will soon be attending the University of Pennsylvania to study business.

“I was thinking of going for acting,” he said, before adding: “Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new.”

“Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling – she’s kind of learning about other things,” he added.

In other Stranger Things news, the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed the fifth season might not feature any new characters.

Speaking to IndieWire, Ross Duffer said: “Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they’re going to be an integral part of the narrative. But every time we do that, we’re nervous because you go, ‘We’ve got a great cast of characters here and actors, and any moment we’re spending with a new character, we’re taking time away from one of the other actors.’ So we’re just very, very careful about who we’re introducing.”

Matt added: “I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for season five. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”