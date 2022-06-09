‘Stranger Things’: watch the teaser for season four’s final two episodes

A teaser trailer has been released for the second volume of Stranger Things season four.

The first seven episodes of season four were released on Netflix last month, with the final two installments set to arrive on July 1.

Ahead of the final two episodes, Netflix has released a trailer which picks up following events in episode seven ‘The Massacre At Hawkins Lab’.

The trailer features numerous brief flashes of scenes, including Jim Hopper (David Harbour) next to frozen Demogorgons and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) armed in a Dungeons and Dragons-inspired outfit.

A teaser for the final two episodes reads: “You can’t stop this now.”

The eighth episode is set to be one hour and 25 minutes in length, while the finale will be the longest episode yet at two hours and 30 minutes.

Netflix announced earlier this year that Stranger Things would conclude with season five.

Speaking to NME about the show’s end, co-creator Matt Duffer said: “We do have an end. I’m sure a lot of it’s going to change, but now [it’s] the end. It’s just one of those things that you come up with and you go, ‘That’s it, that’s right, that’s inevitable – that’s what it has to be.”

The final season will be different in pace too, picking up directly after season four. “Typically in the previous seasons, everything wraps up in a nice bow,” Matt added. “Four and five are really [connected] together.

“[With five], there’ll be no wind-up time – like even this season, you get to experience the kids and what they’re going through in high school before things start to escalate. Then it gets crazier and crazier and crazier – that’s typically the trajectory. Five, you’re just going to be right in the middle of it so it’s going to feel very, very different.”