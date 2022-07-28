‘Stranger Things’ writers deny old episodes have been re-edited

Stranger Things writers have denied that scenes from previous seasons have been cut or edited retroactively.

On Tuesday (July 26), the official account for the show’s writers’ room posted the message: “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.”

Some viewers claimed a scene in the first season, where Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) secretly photographed Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), had been edited later to make him appear less “pervy” as she took her clothes off.

In response to a fan who asked the question, “So that also counts for the Jonathan spying on Nancy scene in SO1, as many people believe?” The account responded: “Yes.”

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

It comes after show creators Matt and Ross Duffer said they had returned to old episodes and altered certain scenes. In an interview with Variety, without giving any specifics, Matt said: “We have George Lucas’d things also that people don’t know about.”

In the same interview, Matt Duffer suggested they will go back and alter an episode from season two where Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) birthday is noted as being in March, after they mistakenly referred to it as being in May in season four.

“It doesn’t make any narrative sense,” Matt said in regards to changing the birthday. “But we were talking about it yesterday, and I think we’re going to George Lucas that.”

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which will be set entirely in Hawkins.

Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt said: “We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in season one. A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in season one – there’s something nice about coming full circle.”