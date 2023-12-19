‘Stranger Things’ writers shut down fan’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ theory

Matt and Ross Duffer – aka the Duffer Brothers – have shut down a fan rumour regarding the end of Stranger Things.

READ MORE: The 20 best TV shows of 2023

The fan rumour – per Variety – suggests that the events that take place within Stranger Things are not reality, and are instead what happens in a game of Dungeons & Dragons that Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson and Will Byers began playing at the start of the first season.

Speaking to Metro, the Duffer Brothers laughed off the theory, first playing along before emphatically shutting it down. Matt joked: “That is correct. That is the ending… No.”

Advertisement

Ross chimed in to add: “That would be the equivalent of, ‘That’s all a dream’. No, I assure you that is not how we’re going to end the show. We’ve known where we’ve been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone. We’ll see.”

Little is known about the fifth season of Stranger Things, except that it will be the show’s last. Production on the fifth season was delayed by the Hollywood strikes, which concluded in November. The final season is scheduled to be released in 2025, and will begin production in January.

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids,” Matt Duffer said of season five earlier this month. “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one.”

“And yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here.”