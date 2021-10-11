Stray Kids’ Seungmin releases ‘Here Always’ for ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Stray Kids member Seungmin has released the song ‘Here Always’, as part of the OST for the popular South Korean series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The tender piano-driven ballad dropped alongside a music video that features scenes from the currently airing TV series, starring actors Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, with shots of the K-pop idol performing the track in a recording studio.

“I’m still here always / Paused at every moment / While missing you, by your side / Always at the same place, by your side / Here always, stay by me / by my side, and stay with me,” Seungmin sings on the chorus. The final two episodes of the series will air this weekend (October 16 and 17) on tvN in South Korea and Netflix internationally.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the hit 2004 Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. The series follows dentist Yoon Hye-Jin (played by Shin) as she moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin where she meets Hong Du-sik (played by Kim), a smart man referred to as Chief Hong by the local residents.

In other Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha news, the show has become a sleeper hit on the streaming platform Netflix. According to streaming analytics platform FlixPatrol, the series entered the Top TV Shows on Netflix in the World list, as of October 1.

During an online press conference last August, director Yoo Je-won talked about how “satisfied” he was with the on-set “chemistry” between Shin and Kim. “They call it their ‘visual chemistry’ and even the camera director said that the balance of their two-shot was so good,” he said.