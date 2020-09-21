‘Succession’: Brian Cox reveals Logan Roy’s favourite child

Succession star Brian Cox has hinted at who his character Logan Roy’s favourite child is in the hit HBO series.

The Emmy-winning series charts the battle among the three children of Cox’s media magnate to succeed him, with Logan having a strained relationship with each.

However, the actor has confirmed that he has a favourite among Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), suggesting that the latter was his top choice.

“Well, of course he’s got one,” Cox told Mint. “You know, like all fathers… It’s ironic because I have three sons, I have a son from a different marriage, and I’ve got a daughter, and one always has a stronger bond with your female child. I don’t know why, but you do.”

However, when it was suggested that he’s disappointed in her, the actor noted: “Yeah, he’s ultimately disappointed because she’s too impetuous, and her character is not quite formed enough.

“He finds her impetuosity – especially her behaviour at the Pierce dinner (season 2, episode 5) – as really unacceptable, and I think it’s a source of great disappointment to him that she hasn’t worked out as a possible successor.”

Cox also hinted that Roman could be a dark horse next season, noting that the battle was a “shifting thing”.

“Because fathers and daughters have got a very close bond, and they have that closeness together, but at the same time he’s not totally enamoured by her husband, and of a lot of her choices which he’s found really difficult,” he continued. “And of course clearly she’s damaged in some way. She’s not as mature as we think she is.”

Season three of Succession was initially set to begin sometime this year, though has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the show was among the big winners at last night’s (September 20) Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home numerous awards including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Strong.