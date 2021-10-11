‘Succession’: Brian Cox says character was almost killed off in season one

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed that his character Logan Roy was intended to be killed off in the show’s first season.

The actor was discussing the upcoming third season of the show, which comes to the UK on 18th October.

“Originally, I was supposed to die at the end of the first series,” Cox told The Guardian. “But I think they realised that Logan is the centrifugal force of the piece.”

However, Cox isn’t able to confirm if his cut-throat patriarch will be returning beyond the upcoming season.

“It’s becoming much more of a… I don’t want to say ‘humanist document’ because Jesse [Armstrong, creator] would hate that. But the show has taken on its own life, it’s creating its own life. And that’s a big advantage.”

Cox continued: “They can kill me off. But I think they’d miss me.”

He went on to outline just how integral Logan’s surly reign over the Roy family is to the show’s formula.

“Everything has to spin off him, and the kids’ vices are all about their father, and relating to their father. Do they love their father, and if so how do they show that love?”

Early reviews of the third season have been largely positive, with The Times writing that the show “easily leaps to its own very high bar”.

In a glowing five-star review Carol Midgley said that it has “absolutely no drop in quality. It is as much of a venomous joy as last time, the momentum building again beautifully”.

In a four-star review for Rolling Stone Alan Sepinwall said that the series is “bigger, badder, and bloodthirstier than ever”.

“By the time I finished watching these Season Three screeners unspoiled by social media, I was all in,” he added.