‘Succession’ fans react to show’s dramatic finale: “Hid the ending in plain sight”

The lauded HBO drama came to its conclusion last night – spoilers within

By Will Richards
Succession
Which of Logan Roy's children will come out on top, if any? CREDIT: HBO/Sky

This article contains major spoilers for the ‘Succession’ finale.

Succession fans have reacted to the HBO show’s dramatic finale after the last episode of its fourth and final season aired overnight.

After a power struggle between the Roy siblings after the death of their father Logan, the finale ended with Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) backtracking on her pact with brothers Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to betray them and cast the deciding vote to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo company.

This meant that Shiv’s husband and ATN boss Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) became boss of the company in a major twist after Matsson betrayed Shiv, who was initially in line for the CEO job.

Reacting to the final episode and dramatic twist, fans have been reacting to the show’s ending online.

Jesse Armstrong and co. have perfected giving audiences a sense of false hope with #Succession that I don’t think we’ll see again,” one wrote on Twitter.

“You give us what’s possibly the last moments of the siblings in good terms, only to tear them apart and leave them in the mud. What a series finale!”

Others called back to previous scenes in the show’s history and related them to how the finale played out, including one immortal Logan quote to his children from earlier in season four: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

See a range of reactions to the ending of Succession below.

Ahead of the finale, Succession fans believed a key part of the show’s finale lies within a scene from the penultimate episode.

Elsewhere, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox suggested that Succession‘s major season four twist happened “too early”. The actor was referring to the third episode of the fourth and final season of the hit series, in which Cox’s character Logan unexpectedly collapsed and died while flying to meet Matsson in Sweden.

Elsewhere, Fisher Stevens recently revealed that he wrote a spin-off story for his Succession character Hugo Baker.

