The Roy family gear up for a knife fight in the explosive trailer for ‘Succession’ season four

Logan Roy is out for blood in the final trailer for season four of HBO‘s Succession.

Season four – which is set to be the hit show’s last – has received its first and final full trailer, which can be seen in full above. The intense clip kicks off with Logan (Brian Cox) asking his personal assistant Kerry Castellabate (Zoe Winters) why everyone’s worried about how he feels. “I got done a huge deal. I got the election, I got ATN. I got plenty on my plate,” he adds. Throughout the rest of the trailer, Logan is seen plotting to smite his children and the rest of his team.

Meanwhile, siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) conspire to team up with Logan’s biggest rivals in Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed), Sandi Furness (Hope David) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) to screw their father out of his deal with Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgärd).

Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) is seen running for President, winning a one per cent vote, while Tom Wambsgans (Matthew MacFayden) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) cozy up to Logan. The trailer ends with Logan rallying his employees to stand with him, shouting: “I want to kill the opposition, cut their throats. We are pirates!”

The fourth season of Succession is set to arrive in the UK beginning March 27, with each episode releasing on successive Monday.

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong said last week, confirming that season four would be the show’s last: “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

