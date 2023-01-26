‘Succession’ season four trailer confirms March release date

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for Succession season four – check it out above.

After some footage debuted in October last year, the network has confirmed in the latest trailer that the fourth season will premiere on March 26, 2023.

The trailer picks up after events in the season three finale, where Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) tipped off Logan Roy (Brian Cox) about the Roy siblings’ plan to prevent Waystar Royco from merging with GoJo.

Advertisement

As shown in the clip, the Roy kids are now looking to plot against their father Logan. “I mean it’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… 500 foot reputational drop,” Kendall remarks to Roman.

“Why is that making you smile? That shouldn’t make you smile,” Roman retorts. “Who likes tightrope walking a straight razor?”

Brian Cox previously hinted the show’s fourth season could be its last. Speaking in an interview with The Times last year, the actor said: “No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows who long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Show writer Georgia Pritchett also suggested the “maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four” back in June 2021.

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “In this new season we may have wanted a little less ‘optics’ and ‘temperature’ and a little more mask-slipping. But, whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession’s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”