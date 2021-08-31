‘Succession’ season three ignores COVID-19 as creator says wealthy people unaffected

The third season of Succession underwent multiple delays on account of COVID-19, and yet the pandemic is not addressed in the upcoming instalment.

A recent set report from Vulture has confirmed that the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong began writing the script for season three pre-pandemic, and decided to sidestep the subject in the show entirely.

An interview with the show’s co-star Sarah Snook, who plays Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in the show, shed some further light on how Armstrong managed to work around the global pandemic.

Advertisement

“These are really wealthy people,” she said. “And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

In contrast, COVID-19 was unavoidable amongst the cast members. In March 2020, Mark Blum, who played the Roys’ employee Bill Lockhart, died of coronavirus complications. Both Brian Cox and Alan Ruck, who play patriarch Logan Roy and son Connor Roy respectively, also caught the virus.

However, production of the show was able to resume in New York in November 2020, then again in Italy in May 2021. Season three will now premiere on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK in October.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position.

Advertisement

Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”