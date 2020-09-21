‘Succession’ season three to begin production this autumn

Succession‘s long-awaited third season looks set to begin production this autumn.

The HBO series was due to begin rolling cameras on season three in New York back in April, though plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fresh off the show’s Emmy Awards wins last night (September 20), Variety reports that production is now planned to start later in the autumn.

Advertisement

It comes after showrunner Jesse Armstrong expressed hopes last month that filming would begin in the next few months, telling Variety they were “trying to think about starting shooting in New York before Christmas”.

“Who knows if that’ll come about, but that’s the plan at the moment,” he added.

Succession took home a handful of Emmy Awards during last night’s virtual ceremony, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong.

Meanwhile, Logan Roy actor Brian Cox has hinted that Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) may be his character’s favourite child amid the show’s ongoing succession battle.

Advertisement

“Well, of course he’s got [a favourite],” Cox told Mint. “You know, like all fathers… It’s ironic because I have three sons, I have a son from a different marriage, and I’ve got a daughter, and one always has a stronger bond with your female child. I don’t know why, but you do.”

However, he added: “He’s ultimately disappointed because she’s too impetuous, and her character is not quite formed enough.

“He finds her impetuosity – especially her behaviour at the Pierce dinner (season 2, episode 5) – as really unacceptable, and I think it’s a source of great disappointment to him that she hasn’t worked out as a possible successor.”

Cox did also suggest that Roman (Kieran Culkin) could be a dark horse next season, adding that the battle was a “shifting thing”.