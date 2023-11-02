‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck crashes truck into LA pizzeria

Succession star Alan Ruck has been involved in a car accident that ended with his pickup truck crashing into an LA pizzeria.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that several vehicles were involved in collision at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard at around 9pm on Tuesday night (November 1).

As a result of the accident, the Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star’s electric Rivian ended up crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Video footage shows the vehicle stuck in the side of the building’s damaged brick wall.

Other footage shows what appears to be Ruck, after the crash, talking on his phone next to the restaurant.

The owner of a restaurant close to Raffalo’s told KTLA that Ruch appeard to be more concerned and distressed about the wellbeing of other people involved in the crash.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone (else) okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’” Tim Ratcliff told TMZ. “The whole building shook, and I thought a bomb or something had exploded.”

#Succession star Alan Ruck reportedly crashed his truck into an L.A. pizza shop pic.twitter.com/dZ8XI70Lsz — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 2, 2023

Security footage obtained by NBC News reportedly shows the truck rear-ending a car at a stoplight, then colliding with a BMW SUV before it crashed into the pizzeria.

Ruck was reportedly uninjured in the crash, while the LA Fire Department confirmed that a 32-year-old man was taken to hospital. Two other people were also reportedly involved — a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

While authorities said there were no major injuries as a result of the crash, the woman did complain of pains in her arm.

No pedestrians on the busy street were harmed, and there there is no indication of any of the driver being under the influence, reported TMZ.

The LAPD investigation into the crash is still ongoing.