‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong says acting is his religion

Succession star Jeremy Strong has said he believes acting is his religion.

The actor recently opened up about his practice while discussing his role in James Gray’s forthcoming Armageddon Time, telling the Hollywood Reporter that acting in plays offered “a sense of levitation and escape”.

When asked by the journalist whether he would consider acting his “religion”, Strong said he would.

“It might come off sounding a certain way if I were to say that, but yes,” the actor replied. “I think it is a sacramental activity expressing a faith, if that’s what a religion is.

“I feel wary of saying that because religion is religion and I don’t want to diminish what religion is. But for me, certainly. Theaters have always been a place that feel kind of holy. And the communicative and healing power of film is completely profound and mysterious. So, yeah, I’m a devout devotee of that. Yeah.”

Jeremy Strong was the subject of speculation last year following a divisive profile about his Succession character Kendall Roy published in The New Yorker.

Speaking about playing Kendall in the HBO series, Strong said: “To me, the stakes are life and death. I take him as seriously as I take my own life.”

Those claims were backed up in the article – written by Michael Schulman – and by Strong’s co-star Brian Cox, who said: “I just worry about what (Strong) does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”