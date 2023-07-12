‘Succession’ and ‘The Last Of Us’ lead 2023 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Emmys have been announced – check out the full list below.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to take place Monday September 18 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

As reported by Variety, however, it’s expected the ceremony will be delayed to either November or January due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is expected to join the WGA in strike action this week unless a deal is reached by Wednesday (July 12), which would put all major Hollywood events on pause.

The Emmy nominations were announced by Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma and Yvette Nicole Brown on Wednesday (July 12) in a livestream. Succession racked up the most nominations with 27 in total, with The Last Of Us behind with 24 nominations.

The White Lotus (23), Ted Lasso (22), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (14), The Bear (13), and Beef (13) also picked up a significant amount of nods.

To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

You can check out the nominations for the main categories below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Lead Actor In A Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome To Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Lead Actress In A Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actor In a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons