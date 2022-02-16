Super Bowl 2022 officially most watched show in five years

Super Bowl LVI was officially the most watched Super Bowl in five years.

This year’s game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, was watched by over 112million people.

The showdown between the Rams and Bengals overtook the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, when the Patriots won 34-28 in overtime.

Chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming Mark Lazarus said of the figures in a statement obtained by the Independent: “The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years.”

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua added: “We’re gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world – the Super Bowl and the Olympics – on ‘Super Gold Sunday’ has paid off in such a big way. We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently reacted to the countless memes about his surprise guest appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Anderson .Paak.

The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling.

He took to social media to share his own favourite reactions to his part of the show, jokingly writing “who the fvck did this?” as he shared a picture of D12’s Bizarre photoshopped into the upside-down scene from the original 2003 ‘In Da Club’ video, which his Super Bowl entrance had referred to.