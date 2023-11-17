Super Junior’s Donghae, EXID’s Jeonghwa and more join cast of upcoming K-drama ‘Men and Women’

A K-drama adaptation of the webtoon Men and Women led by Super Junior’s Donghae will premiere this December.

On November 16, Channel A unveiled the full cast of its upcoming K-drama Men and Women, which will be led by Super Junior member Donghae and D.P actress Lee Seol.

Other cast members announced include EXID’s Park Jeonghwa, Im Jae-hyuk (All of Us Are Dead), Yoon Ye-ju, Choi Won-myeong (The Fabulous), Bae Soo-hee (Agency), Kim Hyun-mok (My Perfect Stranger) and Yeon Je-hyung.

The forthcoming series follows jewelry designer Han Seong-ok (played by Lee Seol) and Jung Hyun-seong (Donghae), a founder of a struggling streetwear brand who experience the “seven year itch” after years of being together. One day, the couple cross paths waiting for the elevator in a motel, each of them accompanied by another person.

Meanwhile, Jeonghwa plays Ryu Eun-jeong, a model and influencer who is also Seong-ok’s best friend, and Kim Hyun-ok plays Choi Won-myeong, Hyung-seong’s best friend.

Im stars as Oh Min-hyuk, a man who has no interest in working, dating or marriage, whose 15-year friendship with Kim Hye-ryeong (Yoon) starts to become something deeper. Finally, Choi and Bae star as a May-December couple, and Yeon plays Kim Geon-yeop, Seong-ok’s college senior who begins to fall for her.

Men and Women will be helmed by directors Lee Yu-yeon and Park Sang-min. While Channel A has not announced its premiere date at the time of publishing, the series is slated to premiere in December.