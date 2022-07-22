SUPER JUNIOR’s Eunhyuk, 2PM’s Wooyoung join BoA as judges for upcoming Mnet series ‘Street Man Fighter’

SUPER JUNIOR‘s Eunhyuk, 2PM’s Wooyoung and soloist BoA have been announced as the judges for Mnet’s forthcoming reality series Street Man Fighter.

Street Man Fighter is an upcoming spin-off of the original hit series Street Woman Fighter by Mnet, which previously pit eight all-female dance crews against one another to become South Korea’s number one team. Street Man Fighter premieres on Mnet on August 16.

Previously judged by South Korean veteran singer BoA and NCT member Taeyong, Mnet announced in a statement published via news outlet TV Report today (July 22) that the former is set to return to Street Man Fighter as part of the judges’ panel. “Last season’s performances and choreography were accurately evaluated with precision, which is why we trusted and asked [BoA] to return [as a judge] this year,” the production team behind the series wrote.

Joining BoA on the panel is Eunhyuk, a member and main dancer of the veteran K-pop band SUPER JUNIOR. Sharing his thoughts through Mnet’s statement, Eunhyuk told press: “I’m happy to be able to witness the performances of Korea’s representative dancers in the first row, but it can also be huge pressure. There are plenty of talented dancers in Korea, so please look forward to [Street Man Fighter].”

Rounding out Street Man Fighter’s line-up of judges is 2PM member Wooyoung, who is said to have been chosen due to his experience on both the global stage and with street dance battles. “As someone who loves dance, it is an honour to be able to be [part of the series]. All the cast members are hard at work with preparations; we’re sure to greatly impress [viewers],” he said through the statement.

Kang Daniel, who hosted Street Woman Fighter and was brought back as a host on Street Man Fighter, recently apologised for remarks he made about the former programme, which were criticised as sexist. He apologised for “causing an unnecessary misunderstanding” by “exaggerating” how nervous he felt about hosting the programmes.