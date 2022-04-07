‘Locke & Key’ to end with upcoming third season on Netflix

The third season of Locke & Key will be its last, it’s been reported.

Netflix has pulled the plug on supernatural thriller, which is based on the IDW comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

According to Deadline, however, a three-season run was always the intention, “fitting the vision of Locke & Key executive producers/co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill for how to tell the story and when to wrap it”.

Cuse and Averill said in a statement shared by the publication: “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Post-production on season three’s eight episodes, which are yet to be scheduled by Netflix but are expected to be released later this year, is currently wrapping.

The coming-of-age drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. After moving to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, with their mother, the siblings find that the property is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.

