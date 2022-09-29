‘Surviving As A Celebrity Manager’: Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young star in eccentric new teaser

tVN has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama series Surviving As A Celebrity Manager (literal translation).

The newly released visual for Surviving As A Celebrity Manager introduces METHOD Entertainment’s four managers Ma Tae-oh (Lee Seo-jin), Cheon Jae-in (Kwak Sun-young), Kim Joong-don (Seo Hyun-woo) and So Hyun-joo (Joo Hyun-young) as they are each engaged in their respective heated phone conversations. The brief teaser ends with all four managers holding METHOD Entertainment promotional pamphlets, as Lee Seo-jin’s voice can be heard saying: “I will do anything if it’s for our actors.”

Surviving As A Celebrity Manager will premiere its first episode via South Korean cable network tVN in November.

Surviving As A Celebrity Manager is a Korean remake of the hit French series Call My Agent!, which consisted of four seasons capturing the struggles of top stars and their managers. tVN’s remake will re-contextualise the original series for the Korean entertainment industry, showcasing the ways managers work with Korea’s top stars as they navigate work, love and ambition.

Tae-oh is the general director of METHOD Entertainment, described as a gentle and witty manager who is also an innate strategist. Kwak Sun-young’s role as Jae-in in the series will mark her first TV project in nearly a year since appearing in Hospital Playlist 2. Jae-in, described as a manager of 14 years, is a competitive workaholic with immense pride in her work and often butts heads with Tae-oh.

Joong-don is a pure-hearted manager who has a hard time saying no to others, and is also Jae-in’s best friend. Rounding out the main cast of characters is Hyun-joo, the company’s newest recruit, played by Joo Hyun-young.

While details about the series’ exact premiere date, broadcast schedule and other visuals have yet to be unveiled by tVN, they are expected in the coming weeks.

