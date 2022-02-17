‘Sweet Home’ season 2: release date, cast members, plot details and everything we know so far

Netflix’s apocalyptic horror K-drama series Sweet Home is rumoured to return for a second season, according to reports by South Korean media.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, the show follows the story of troubled high school student Cha Hyun-soo, played by Song Kang. Cha and the rest of the residents of Green Home soon find themselves surrounded by monsters that want to wipe out humanity. Together, they fight off these blood-thirsty creatures and try to save their lives.

Sweet Home garnered a huge fan base since its release on Netflix in December 2020. With a huge cliffhanger as an ending, many have clamoured for a second season of the K-drama. Recent reports have claimed that Song Kang is in talks to reprise his role in the series – however, details are still limited as of the moment.

For now, here’s all we’ve gathered about Sweet Home season 2. Read on to find out more.

When will Sweet Home season 2 be released?

Although it has been more than a year since the first season aired, Netflix has yet to confirm that the series will return for a second season.

In July 2021, it was reported that filming and production of season two would begin by year’s end, with Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young set to return – though, this was never confirmed.

Come December 2021, Song’s agency Namoo Actors confirmed that the actor was in talks to return to the series, but has not officially accepted the role. Around the same time, Netflix Korea also stated that “nothing has been decided yet” regarding the second season of Sweet Home nor the casting of actors for the show.

Sweet Home director Lee Eung-bok had previously opened up about the possibility of a second season when the K-drama was originally released in 2020. During a press conference for the series, Lee revealed that he and his team had already completed the series’ storyline and hoped for the opportunity to bring it to fruition.

“While we were writing, we completed the end of the storyline ourselves so there are a couple things that came out after we were done,” the director said, as translated by Soompi. “If the opportunity arises, we want to also introduce the monsters that we weren’t able to.”

What’s going to happen in Sweet Home season 2?

Sweet Home director Eung-bok has previously stated that he wants to be faithful to the original webtoon the series is based on. Despite Lee’s intentions, the first season of Sweet Home notably featured numerous changes that were not in the source material, including some new characters and a tweaked storyline.

Who are the actors joining the second season?

While there has been no confirmation by Netflix Korea of who from the original Sweet Home cast will return for season two, there have been reports by South Korean media that claim at least some of the actors will be returning.

In October, JTBC News claimed that Lee Si-young and Park Gyu-young – who played former firefighter Seo Yi-kyung and bassist Yoon Ji-soo, respectively – will reprise their roles in the series.

Meanwhile, lead actor Song Kang is allegedly in talks to return for the show’s second season as well, as confirmed by his agency Namoo Actors. “It is true that we are in discussions about it, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” a representative from Namoo Actors told Star Today, as translated by Soompi.