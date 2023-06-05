Sydney Sweeney reveals her family members walked out on ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney has shared that two of her family members walked out of the room while watching her on the HBO series Euphoria.

Speaking to Willie Geist on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Sweeney explained that her mother knew what to expect from the show but she had not explained her role in the Sam Levinson-created risqué series.

“My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t,” she said. “I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

According to the actress, her father decided to watch the series with her grandparents without telling her first. Unaware of the nature of Euphoria, which follows a group of high school students as they struggle with issues of drugs, sex and violence, Sweeney revealed: “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out.”

Though both her father and grandfather walked out, Sweeney’s grandmother is a huge supporter. “She’s a big fan of mine,” she said. “Actually, I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

The actress is set to reprise her role of Cassie in the upcoming third season of Euphoria, although it remains unclear when this is set to arrive. It has been over a year since the second season came to an end, and in recent months creator Sam Levinson has turned his focus to the upcoming series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).

In the meantime, Sweeney stars in the docudrama Reality where she takes on the role of ex-intelligence specialist Reality Winner, who was arrested by the FBI in 2017 after the mishandling of classified information.

She will also star opposite Glen Powell in Anyone But You, in her first romantic comedy. Directed by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit, Easy A), the film set for release in the UK on December 15.