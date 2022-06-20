Sydney Sweeney says she felt typecast after ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney has discussed how she felt typecast following her role in Euphoria.

The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama, described how the “sexualised character” had an impact on people’s perceptions of her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney said: “Cassie is a sexualised character, and that became a mould that was then [forced] onto me as a human instead of just Cassie. I was seeing people say, ‘Oh, she only got this because she showed her boobs.’ I had multiple shows and movies before I even did Euphoria.

Advertisement

“I look very different in everything I do because I want to become the character individually, and I don’t want people to associate Sydney Sweeney with a character – I want them to fully feel like they’re experiencing another world and another person.”

Sweeney said her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO’s The White Lotus, combined with other past roles, helped shift perceptions.

She added: “People didn’t tie in that a couple of months before, I did Handmaid’s Tale, or before that I was in Everything Sucks. And a month before that I did Sharp Objects and when people then started putting that together and then seeing The White Lotus, I think that’s what kind of turned it for everyone.

“You look at some of these incredible male actors who get to play the coolest, most diverse characters, and people are just like, ‘Oh, cool.’ No one ever puts any type of stigma behind it.”

In the same interview, Sweeney confirmed she’ll star in Sony’s upcoming Marvel adaptation Madame Web in an unannounced role, alongside Dakota Johnson.

Advertisement

“I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever,” Sweeney said. “So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that’s what I feel like I’m getting to be a part of with Madame Web.”

Directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Anatomy Of A Scandal), Madame Web is written by Morbius screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.