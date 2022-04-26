Sydney Sweeney thought she was being killed off in ‘Euphoria’

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has said she thought her character was being killed off in the hit show.

The actor, who plays Cassie Howard in Sam Levinson’s HBO series, recently said she misinterpreted a key scene in season two.

Discussing a scene in which Cassie takes a ride to a party with Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and takes off her seatbelt while he continues to speed, Sweeney said she thought Cassie would die.

“I thought that Sam was killing me. I thought that I was going to get killed,” Sweeney said on Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast, adding that she chose to hang out the window herself.

“And the hanging out the window, actually, was just me hanging out the window. It was just random and very in the moment,” she said.

“But when I read it, I thought that Cassie was getting killed off. And I was really bummed. But then it turned into this weirdly sensual, dangerous connection between these two characters. And it became what it became.”

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney also revealed recently she invited her entire family to the premiere of season two, including her grandparents.

When she clarified that meant parents, uncles and grandparents, she added: “I was like, ‘it’s the Hollywood premiere! You gotta come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and – giant screen, like ginormous screen. I was on the floor.

“I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

Asked about her grandparents’ response to the show, Sweeney said: “They said I had the best tits in Hollywood.”