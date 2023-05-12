Ok Taecyeon references 2PM’s ‘Heartbeat’ in new ‘My Heart is Beating’ teaser

South Korean television station KBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming K-drama, My Heart is Beating.

The upcoming romantic comedy will star 2PM member Ok Taecyeon as Seon Woo-hyeol vampire-human hybrid who desperately wants to become fully human. When he happens to live under the same roof with heartless, high school nurse Joo In-hae (Won Ji-an), the two start falling for one another, bringing warmth into their lives.

The new teaser for My Heart is Beating opens with a slow dolly-in shot of a wooden casket in a dark, stone room. It then cuts to a shot of Taecyeon opening his eyes, with a voiceover of him saying: “Can you feel my heart beat?” in reference to 2PM’s iconic 2009 song ‘Heartbreak’.

My Heart is Beating is set to premiere June 26 on South Korean television network KBS 2TV. International and streaming availability for the show has yet to be announced.

The upcoming KBS series is also Taecyeon’s first starring role his he appeared in the 2022 tvN K-drama Blind. That series received a mixed two-star review from NME‘s Tanu I. Raj, who said that the show “feels like you’ve watched everything and nothing at once”.

In other K-drama news, Taecyeon’s 2PM bandmate Lee Junho is set to star in a new JTBC series called King the Land opposite Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA. Watch the two teasers for the upcoming series here.