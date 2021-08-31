Taiwanese filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien tapped for HBO series ‘Twisted Strings’

Veteran Taiwanese arthouse filmmaker Hou Hsiao-hsien has been attached to an upcoming original series by HBO Asia, Twisted Strings.

Per a Variety report on Monday (August 30), Hou – best known for films such as The Assassin and The Puppetmaster – will serve as an executive producer for the show. The series will star Lee Kang-Sheng (Days, Stray Dogs), marking his debut in a drama series.

Twisted Strings – which will be a seven-part anthology series – is being written and directed by director Huang Xi, whose debut film Missing Johnny clinched the award for Best Screenplay at the 2017 Taipei Film Awards.

Advertisement

The anthology series is being produced by Screenworks Asia alongside production house Bossdom and Singapore’s MediaCorp. The series is currently in post-production and is expected to air in early 2022.

Twisted Strings will premiere on HBO and its HBO GO streaming service across most regions in Asia and the Catchplay Plus streaming service in Taiwan and Indonesia. Following a short exclusivity period, the show will then stream on Singapore’s meWATCH platform.

While little is currently known of Twisted Strings‘ plot and theme, actor Lee Kang-Sheng said in a press statement that he was “intrigued by the script’s unique humour and that the role was like nothing he had ever portrayed before”.

Hou is renowned for his oeuvre of critically-acclaimed dramas, which began in 1980 with Cute Girl. In 2015, his Shu Qi-starring wuxia film The Assassin earned him Best Director at Cannes Film Festival.