Taiwan’s indie music scene takes center stage in 10-part docuseries ‘Road To Legacy’

Taiwan-based English streaming platform TaiwanPlus is highlighting the journeys of ten of the Taiwan indie music scene’s biggest acts in a new 10-part docuseries titled Road To Legacy.

The first three parts of the docuseries were released on the platform on January 17 and are free to stream on TaiwanPlus’ website for global audiences.

Co-produced by TaiwanPlus and renowned Taiwan live music venue Legacy Taipei, the docuseries comprises of footage shot over two and a half years of following the careers of the featured acts. The resulting documentary is an intimate portrayal of the struggles of indie music acts in Taiwan’s competitive music scene as the bands discuss their origins and how they pieced together their musical identities while encountering difficulties and setbacks.

In a press release shared by BusinessWire, executive producer for Road To Legacy Tien Tsung Ma stated that the wide breadth of genres found in Taiwan’s indie scene was a key motivation for producing such a documentary at this moment in time, saying: “Contemporary Taiwanese music ranges from electronic music, rock, folk to hip-hop, and this docuseries is a timely snapshot of Taiwan’s music scene.”

Watch the trailer for Road to Legacy below.

The first three parts released on January 17 focus on alt-rock band Tizzy Bac, punk rockers 88BALAZ, and pop-classical duo Nighteentael. The next three instalments will be released in February and feature pop-punk act PA PUN BAND, singer-songwriter Dadado Huang and experimental rockers Sweet John.

The last four parts of the docuseries are set to be released in March and will feature Malaysian rapper Namewee, indigenous R&B singer ABAO, electro-pop trio The Next Big Thing and singer-songwriter LINION.

Namewee made headlines last year after NFT sales of his controversial hit ‘Fragile’ reportedly earned the rapper 209 ETH in Ether cryptocurrency (or about MYR4million). He has since stated his refusal to cash in on his earnings, however, vowing to let it circulate in the virtual world in a move “against the worlds’ banks”.

In June 2021, he courted controversy once again after enraging fans of the K-pop group BLACKPINK with a lyrical reference in his song ‘You Know Who Is My Father?’. The backlash was centred on one Mandarin line that translates to “Always watch BLACKPINK and masturbate”, which led to criticisms that the song objectifies women.